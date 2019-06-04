Yankees and Braves Reportedly Favorites to Sign Dallas Keuchel

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel may finally be ready to sign with a team. Unsurprisingly, they’re the teams everyone has speculated about all year.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees and Braves have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Keuchel with each team offering a similar deal to the former Houston Astros star pitcher.

According to a source, the Yankees and Braves are the favorites to sign Dallas Keuchel. Both teams are believed to be in the same area with their offers at the moment. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

Feinsand isn’t the first to speculate that Keuchel would land with either the Yankees or Braves. Two days ago, Heyman mentioned them along with the Cardinals, Twins, Brewers and Rays as possibilities.

Yankees say Keuchel would have to shave his signature beard if he signed w/them, and he’s said he’s willing to do so. However, the Yanks — considered favorites to sign DK w/ Braves and Cards — as of early today still were thought apart on $. Twins, Crew, Rays other possibilities. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 3, 2019

Keuchel, the 2015 Cy Young winner, didn’t get the long-term deal he wanted this offseason in free agency and has been holding out for a contract that felt right to him and his agent, Scott Boras, since. What that deal is, no one knows, but with one-third of the season finished, it likely isn’t a long-term commitment and more about an opportunity for Keuchel to play for a contender and showcase his skills once again with a big payday still on his mind.

Keuchel is still a starting-level pitcher, but the years since his Cy Young win have been marred with inconsistency, posting a 4.55 ERA in 2016 and a 3.74 ERA last season. He was a big part of the Astros’ World Series run, and is comfortable pitching in high-leverage spots, but didn’t make it past five innings in either of his two starts in last year’s playoffs with a 3.60 ERA. Whoever signs Keuchel won’t be getting the same guy who dominated batters as recently as 2017.