Alex Smith is Walking Without Struggle

After suffering one of the most gruesome injuries in NFL history, Alex Smith appears to be recovering nicely.

Today, Smith was spotted in the Redskins facility walking around freely with no struggles.

Great to see – I just saw QB Alex Smith *walking* in to the facility just now. He still had the external fixator on his right leg but didn’t seem to be struggling to get in to the building. Yesterday Jay told me Smith still has a long road to recovery. #HTTR #Redskins @NBC4Sports — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) June 5, 2019

Even though it appears Smith could return sooner than expected from his leg injury, Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed that he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

This is great news for Smith, who suffered a compound leg fracture and an infection resulting from the injury. There was a chance he’d never walk on his leg normally again and it already appears that he is making big strides.

Although Smith plans on returning to the NFL once fully healed, it appears that his days with the Redskins may be numbered. After trading for Case Keenum and drafting Dwayne Haskins with pick No. 15 in this year’s NFL Draft, the Redskins quarterback room is crowded with a veteran and their QB of the future.

Smith will likely be out the entirety of the 2019 NFL season but plans on returning to the league in 2020.