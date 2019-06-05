Breaking: Adam Schefter Just a Disaster When It Comes to Chugging

It’s pretty wild that we’re still doing the chugging thing long after Aaron Rodgers’ Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs but here we are. The NFL Live gang got in on the fun this afternoon and things could have gone better for Adam Schefter.

His performance in a chug-off against Dan Orlovsky, using decidedly alcoholic products, left fans of scoops and speedy guzzling a bit mystified.

Water. Bad.

Adam Schefter might be the worst chugger of all time 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ny59E7Awn — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 5, 2019

Soda. Also bad.

.@AdamSchefter is no match for Dan Orlovsky when it comes to chugging drinks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1e9G774yt6 — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2019

Chocolate milk. What the actual hell?

ESPN relating to the 18-34 demographic by chugging chocolate milk pic.twitter.com/FXuqVKnLIh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 5, 2019

Schefter had no answers for Orlovsky. This was a complete annihilation.

But you know what? I’m going to be the bigger man here. Most Spartans would get some crack in about Michigan and its lackluster parties and such. Not me. I get it.

Schefter is 52-years-old, meaning about two decades past the point chugging any item should be in the realm of possibility. Discretion is the better part of valor.

Please, ESPN brass, do not make this man drink liquid on camera again. At any speed. For his sake and our sake.

Thanks.