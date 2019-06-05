Craig Kimbrel Finally Signing Multi-Year Deal With the Cubs

Craig Kimbrel is heading to the Cubs pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He adds that it’s a multi-year deal. This effectively ends half of our long national nightmare in which Kimbrel, a reliever with a notable track record, and similarly qualified starter Dallas Keuchel have been unsigned through free agency, Spring Training, and the first 2+ months of the season.

The Cubs’ bullpen has been shaky and there has been more than whispers amongst their fan base imploring the Ricketts family and Theo Epstein to do something about it.

UPDATE: Rosenthal has the financials: