4 Teams Reportedly Interested in D'Angelo Russell

In a piece for The Athletic, Shams Charania reported that D'Angelo Russell is expected to receive interest from Utah, Orlando, Minnesota and Indiana this summer, in addition to Brooklyn. Russell will be a restricted free agent, therefore the Nets can match any offer sheet he signs.

Given his breakout season averaging over 21 points per game, and being only 23-years-old, one would think the Nets would be in the business of matching any offer he receives. But with several reports surfacing that Kyrie Irving intends to come to Brooklyn, the Nets are going to have to decide if they see the two of them co-existing to a degree it’s worth matching his likely max offer. Style-wise, it appears the guards would struggle both on and off the court together.

Speaking to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, Russell didn’t come across like someone who is dreaming of a sharing a backcourt with Irving:

“If we’re being completely honest, I enjoyed the team that we had this whole season,” Russell told The Post. “If the situation was to come up to have pieces of his caliber around, it’ll make us a better team obviously. But I’m not going to say I didn’t enjoy our team, and the pieces we had around.”

The Jazz, Magic, Pacers, and Timberwolves would all be upgrading significantly adding Russell’s services. Indiana stands out as the best fit amongst the rumored teams.

By the way, are we sure the Nets should even want to add the always mind-changing, injury-prone Kyrie Irving?