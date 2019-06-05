DeAndre Hopkins' Instagram Account Hacked, Now Filled With Model's Photos

Houston Texas wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best at what he does. He’s gradually making in-roads in the name recognition department and inching toward getting proper respect and becoming a household name.

For those unfamiliar, this is what he looks like.

The above is one of the few Instagram posts of Hopkins’ unaffected by what appears to be a hack. His feed turned into an “official account” of Kardelen (who?) overnight. This is either a tremendous shift in content direction or a nefarious act.

Hopkins has been in the process of getting things back to normal for several hours but order has not been restored.

Ig hacked. Be back up soon — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 5, 2019

This isn’t exactly the crime of the century, but it’s still odd that the perpetrator would leave so much evidence lying around. This is like the cyber version of the Wet Bandits. Shouldn’t be too hard to determine the motivations here.