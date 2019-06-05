Five Things to Know About Joe Douglas, Candidate for Jets General Manager

After firing general manager Mike Mccagnan in shocking fashion on May 15th, it appears that the New York Jets have found their replacement.

After completing interviews with various candidates, Joe Douglas is in line to become the next GM of the Jets.

Every expectation remains that Joe Douglas will be the Jets next GM. Hearing the sides discussing financials over budget for $$ to pay his staff as he reshapes the front office. As long as it doesnt fall apart over that then announcement could come this week — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 5, 2019

Here are five things to know about Joe Douglas.

He has worked with Adam Gase

Douglas and Jets head coach Adam Gase worked together for the Chicago Bears in 2015. At this time, Douglas was the director of scouting and Gase was the offensive coordinator.

He Played college football

A Virginia native, Lee played collegiate football at the University of Richmond as an offensive lineman. Douglas’ spent four years as the starting left tackle at Richmond and was named second-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference in 1998, the same year that Richmond won the conference championship.

He spent 16 years with the Baltimore Ravens

Prior to joining the Chicago Bears in 2015, Douglas worked in the Baltimore Ravens’ personnel department from 2000-2015.

He was an integral member of the 2018 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles

Joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, Douglas served three seasons as the President of Player Personnel. He served a large responsibility in helping to form the 2018 Eagles roster, which defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

He has been sought as a GM before

In 2018, the Houston Texans came to the Philadelphia Eagles and requested permission to speak with Douglas for their vacant GM role. With the season still going on, Eagles Executive Vice President Howie Roseman denied the Texans access to speak with Douglas, stating that, “Joe’s a valuable part of our organization. We love having him in Philadelphia. But, again, during the season we’re going to focus on playing.”