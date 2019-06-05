NFL Memes Created the 'Worst Possible NFL Quarterback' and It's Disrespectfully Awesome

If you were ever looking for the perfect recipe to make a terrible quarterback, NFL Memes has you covered. Although completely disrespectful towards the NFL quarterbacks targeted, the post is accurate in most cases.

Building the worst possible NFL quarterback 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hisowqv70s — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 5, 2019

As immobile as Tom Brady is (yes, we remember he ran a 5.28 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL Combine), the guy has showcased a bit of athleticism over the years. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in his NFL career and has 19 touchdowns on the ground. And let’s not forget about all the successful QB sneaks in short-yardage situations and the ability to move around in the pocket while facing pressure.

Instead, NFL Memes should have gone with Eli Manning’s mobility, which is non-existent. At this point in his career, Manning can barely move around the pocket and often creates his own sacks by falling to the ground immediately in the presence of any pressure.

As for Aaron Rodgers’ leadership tendencies, they have been questioned for years, but no way in hell is he the worst leader in the NFL. Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, a Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP, and two-time NFL MVP. There is absolutely no way the Packers would be a perennial contender without Rodgers’ leadership under the helm.

Instead, replace Rodgers with Jay Cutler, who retired because of his lack of desire to play football yet signed with the Dolphins in 2017 because they needed a starter and offered him more money than the broadcasting booth would.

Outside of this, it’s hard to argue with any of the other qualities that NFL Memes included in this post. Philip Rivers’ pull-out game is an amazing touch, though they misspelled his first name. Oops.

The real question is: if this created quarterback started a game in the NFL, would he still be better than Nathan Peterman? It’s a toss-up.