VIDEO: Richard Jefferson and Damon Jones Have "Get Up" Beef

Richard Jefferson relayed the story of how he found out he’d been traded from the then-New Jersey Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks on this morning’s episode of Get Up. It was meant to highlight the bottom-line business-ness of the NBA. Damon Jones, also on set, had an immediate and entertaining reaction to the tale.

Jones suggestion that the Nets got better is highly dubious. The team won 34 games in 2008-09 with Jefferson in tow. They posted a 12-70 record the next year, then put together 24- and 22-win seasons.

Jefferson, who could be seen swallowing his tongue on-air, pointed this out with his own artistic flourish.

If anyone was wondering why this man got soup thrown on him it’s because of absurd statements like this 😂😂🍵🤦🏽‍♂️.. Nets 2009 12-70 and started the season 0-18. My silence was me trying to not expose him on National TV. 😬😬 https://t.co/DMYRwLualo — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) June 5, 2019

Jones, of course, was the victim in one of history’s most infamous soup attacks, which doubled as one of the finest moments to be on the internet.

Jefferson, it should be pointed out, is poised to be a breakout star in the broadcasting world. He has a big personality and interacts well with others, while providing relevant and interesting information.

One thinks he’ll have a different reaction should someone bring similar slander into his kitchen in the future, when he’s more established.