SB Nation Writers Are Publicly Lobbying Vox CEO Jim Bankoff for Better Conditions

Vox Media has thus far failed to reach a contract with its editorial staff that formed a union over a year ago. Today, a plethora of writers from Vox, including sports writers and editors at SB Nation, have called out and expressed their feelings about the current wages and structure at the company to CEO Jim Bankoff on Twitter. The writers have also changed their profile picture to the Vox Media Union logo that has the words “Contract Now!” written over it:
We will monitor the bargaining as it develops.
