SB Nation Writers Are Publicly Lobbying Vox CEO Jim Bankoff for Better Conditions

Vox Media has thus far failed to reach a contract with its editorial staff that formed a union over a year ago. Today, a plethora of writers from Vox, including sports writers and editors at SB Nation, have called out and expressed their feelings about the current wages and structure at the company to CEO Jim Bankoff on Twitter. The writers have also changed their profile picture to the Vox Media Union logo that has the words “Contract Now!” written over it:

sb nation in particular has driven so much of vox's success with a business model that's hardly worker friendly, to put it lightly. obviously it's time to change that. — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) June 5, 2019

I'm pregnant with my first child, but as a part-timer I don't qualify for parental leave, and taking an extended leave w/o pay isn't an option for my family. Having to come back almost immediately after giving birth would sting a little less with a fair annual raise and contract. — Alexis Chassen (@Lovelybuckeye) June 5, 2019

hi @Bankoff, as i previously said in slack, i love sb nation and vox media. but it’s time for the company to show that it cares before we lose more intelligent people. we need a fair contract pic.twitter.com/i16R9OrEEZ — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) June 5, 2019

Hey @Bankoff my old pal. Process matters and the path taken by your negotiating team has consequences. This can only end in a FAIR CONTRACT so let’s please get there w/o harming the company we both love. @vox_union is your people. Please listen to them. pic.twitter.com/ejTW7DDE6P — Seth Pollack (@sethpo) June 5, 2019

Me, when the company @bankoff portrays as an industry leader continually fails to be one when it comes to things like salary, severance, and other things necessary for a fair contract with @vox_union pic.twitter.com/Je3yK4lDsM — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) June 5, 2019

Fair salary minimums.

Fair raises.

Fair severance pay.@Bankoff, work with @vox_union in getting us a fair contract now! — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) June 5, 2019

hi @Bankoff, here's the message I sent you to reiterate:

– it took a long time with @voxmediainc to feel I could speak for my worth

– we should be a workplace that proactively looks after its own

– if not, we'll see a good culture erode, and talent continue to leave@vox_union pic.twitter.com/DE8pD5W5My — Louis Bien (@louisbien) June 5, 2019

We will monitor the bargaining as it develops.