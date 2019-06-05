VIDEO: Phil Mickelson Hits Hole-in-One in Jim Nantz's Backyard Ahead of U.S. Open

Welcome, friends, to Jim Nantz’s backyard, where Phil Mickelson is preparing for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. It looks like Phil’s got a wedge in his hand. He’s staring down a replica of Pebble Beach’s famed 7th hole. The shot is up, it looks good, and IT’S IN THE HOLE!

From dropping bombs 💣 to dropping the mic 🎤 Dropping hole-in-ones on Pebble Beach #7 (in Nantz’s yard) is how I get ready for the US Open! #KARMA #sidesauce pic.twitter.com/IyvuyUWFtH — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 5, 2019

From Nantz calling the shot to the Masters music playing in the background to Mickelson going full FIGJAM after hitting the ace and dropping the mic (club), this is perfect. And in all honesty, this isn’t a bad way to prepare for the real thing. Mickelson is looking to get that U.S. Open monkey off his back after six runner-up finishes at the only major he hasn’t won and hitting an ace on one of the holes (replica) he will play next week is a pretty sweet way to build some confidence.

For those who don’t know, Nantz’s backyard of his California home is a golfer’s dream, with the replica hole of the 7th at Pebble Beach including bunkers. His house seems to be in firing range, but when you have lefty teeing it up, there’s nothing to worry about. He’s got the range, he’s got the confidence, and now he’ll go for the win at the U.S. Open.