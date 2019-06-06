Eagles Need Carson Wentz To Stay Healthy After Massive Extension

Carson Wentz just got a massive contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles. With the new deal, it’s even more important for Wentz to stay healthy moving forward. If he has an injury-plagued career it could legitimately cripple the franchise.

The Eagles and Wentz have agreed to a four-year, $128 million extension that will run through 2024 and carries $107 million in guarantees. That means his current deal is worth $154 million over six years.

Eagles are giving Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension that include guarantees over $107 million, per source. Wentz’s total deal is now six years for $154 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019

Wentz suffered a torn ACL during Week 14 of the 2017 season and Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. Wentz missed the first two games of the 2018 season while recovering from the injury, then deal with back injury at the end of the year. Foles again subbed for him.

When Wentz has played, he’s been excellent. In 13 games during the 2017 season he completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 101.9 and a Total QBR of 78.5.

In 11 games during the 2018 season, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,074 yards, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 102.2 and a Total QBR of 64.3.

Wentz has played at an MVP level when he’s been on the field over the last two seasons. It makes complete sense the Eagles would give him a big contract. That said, he has to stay on the field. If he doesn’t, the Eagles could be in serious trouble moving forward.