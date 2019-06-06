Dallas Keuchel Signs With Braves

The saga has ended. Former Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel has finally signed with a team, and won’t have to shave his beard in the process. The Atlanta Braves are the winning team, signing Keuchel, as reported by Jeff Passan.

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a deal, a source with knowledge of the situation tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 7, 2019

This is a big get for the Braves. They have a lot of young stars and an okay rotation, but the Keuchel signing will make their starting pitching a strength for the team. They’ve had a solid season but remain two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the N.L. East. Keuchel will do a lot to help them make up that gap as the season progresses.

Last season, Keuchel didn’t have his best season and posted a 3.74 ERA with a 1.314 WHIP and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. It’ll take Keuchel a while to warm up after not participating in any sort of spring training and several months after, but if he can get anywhere near his 2017 form at 2.90 ERA, the Braves will be happy to have him.

The top two free agents on the market in Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel have finally been signed. This may not be the last big move the Braves make before the deadline in pursuit of a deep playoff run.