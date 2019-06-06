PM Roundup: Kate Upton; Kevin Durant Out For Game 4; Marc Gasol Has Been Brilliant For Toronto

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe Enema of the State is 20 years old.

Kate looks great: Kate Upton posted a stunning bathing suit picture just seven months after giving birth to her daughter.

Durant out: Kevin Durant will miss Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Steve Kerr says Durant hasn’t suffered a setback but his calf just isn’t ready yet.

Gasol is making an impact: Marc Gasol was washed up before joining the Raptors, now he’s making a huge impact on the NBA Finals.

Tweet of the Day:

Has anyone made the Paul Pierce Turdy for Turdy joke yet? If not, can I take it? — Bored Man Gets Paid (@AndyGlockner) June 6, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

Song of the Day:

(Happy 20th, Enema of the State!)