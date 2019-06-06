Klay Thompson to Return From Hamstring Injury in Game 4

Klay Thompson was sorely missed in the Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The lack of shooting outside of Steph Curry was evident, and while he is an all-time great in that regard, one man can only do so much. Fortunately, Golden State won’t be without Thompson for much longer. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports Thompson will play in Game 4.

Thompson will help open up the offense, but his defense will not go unnoticed. As one of the better perimeter defenders in the league, his skill and versatility gives the Warriors all sorts of options on that end of the floor. Stopping the Raptors usually means stopping Kawhi Leonard, and Thompson was a huge part of doing that in Golden State’s Game 2 win.

No one thought the hamstring injury would keep him out for long, but the big question is if it lingers and how it will affect Thompson if it does. Thompson is an iron man in the playoffs, and Wednesday’s game was the only he’d missed in his career. If he’s not at full strength, though, it makes the Warriors’ job that much harder, and makes stopping Kawhi Leonard even more of a daunting task. Game 4 will show how Thompson is feeling. My guess is he comes out fired up and ready to go.