LeBron James: Warriors Minority Owner Mark Stevens' Finals Ban for Shoving Kyle Lowry 'Ain't Enough'

The Warriors announced earlier today that minority owner Mark Stevens was sorry for pushing Kyle Lowry in Game 3, and that he would not be attending any more games in these NBA Finals. Responding to a screenshot of the Warriors’ statement that Rachel Nichols tweeted, LeBron James opined that this punishment was insufficient:

Ok cool but still ain’t enough! They did exactly what they had to do. Get in front of it before anyone else and plus there’s only 4 games left(2 max in GS). — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2019

If LeBron is saying that the Warriors got out in front of it before Stephens was identified, that would be incorrect. Axios identified Stephens before the Warriors released their statement. However, if LeBron means the Warriors are getting out in front before the NBA disciplines Stephens, that’s true.

Before the discipline was handed down, he posted this lengthy Instagram entry:

This is clearly a hot button issue, and whether or not it will blow over before next season remains to be seen.