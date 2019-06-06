Nicole Curran Disables Instagram Account to Stop Death Threats After Beyoncé Incident

Much has been of Game 3’s subplot when it appeared Beyoncé was not fond of Nicole Curran, wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, leaning over and saying something to Jay-Z. Curran spoke to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne in tears explaining she disabled her Instagram account after a night full of death threats on social media.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran also cleared up what happened last night amid much speculation online. Telling Shelburne she leaned over as she could not hear the question Jay-Z asked her due to the loud atmosphere.

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

It goes without saying this is incredibly disappointing, sad, and infuriating that anyone would have to experience this. Social media can be a lot of fun, and for sports fans, the place to be for up-to-the-minute news. However, situations like this make it hard to realize the good in it.