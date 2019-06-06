Roundup: Big Trump Fundraiser at Wrigley Field, CMT Awards Fashion, GPS Ruining Brains

Jessie James Decker … “Sugar Daddy website founder to pay for abortions of women who need to travel out of restrictive states” … Burglars tried to open an ATM machine with a blow torch but wound up welding it shut … ‘Straight pride parade’ coming to Boston … WWE’s Mickie James gets ACL surgery … A big Trump fundraiser in Chicago will have a reception at Wrigley Field … FBI releases Bigfoot file … GPS’s are ruining our brains? … Tyler Perry says actors’ strategies of buying billboards to get his attention won’t work … “Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murdering patients with fatal doses of pain medication” … Best dressed on CMT Awards red carpet … Charles Barkley doesn’t think Kevin Durant has the ‘mental makeup’ to play in New York … From earlier: My take on why the New York media isn’t the bogeyman people think it is anymore …

Fascinating story about a professional sports gambler who keeps getting banned from sportsbooks, apparently for the sin of being too good at gambling [Ringer]

Former USC AD Pat Haden is being ‘scrutinized’ by federal investigators to discern if he was involved in the college admissions scandal [LA Times]

RIP Le Anne Schreiber, who was sports editor of the NY Times and later a fantastic ESPN ombudsman [NY Times]

Here’s the piece she wrote about when Colin Cowherd had his listeners crash The Big Lead (Colin and the site’s founder Jason McIntyre since became great friends) [ESPN]

Hackers may soon be able to tell what we are typing just by hearing it [WSJ]

“Catholic Church spent $10 million on lobbyists in fight to stymie priest sex abuse suits” [NBC News]

Andy Ruiz Jr. went on Jimmy Kimmel

Le Anne Schreiber’s 2009 appearance on BS Report Part 1

Le Anne Schreiber’s 2009 appearance on the BS Report Part 2