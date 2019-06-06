Report: Mark Stevens Likely To Be Forced To Sell Shares In Warriors

Mark Stevens could be forced to sell his stake in the Golden State Warriors. A minority owner in the team, Stevens has been the center of controversy since he shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Now he may be done with the NBA altogether.
Dylan Byers of NBC News reported the following Thursday afternoon:
If he was forced to sell, he’d be in line for a substantial payday:
On Thursday, the NBA and the Warriors announced Stevens will be fined $500,000 and will be banned for one year for his actions:
After that embarrassing scene it wouldn’t be shocking if the Warriors pushed for Stevens to sell. They clearly don’t want him associated with the franchise.
Comments