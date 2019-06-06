Report: Mark Stevens Likely To Be Forced To Sell Shares In Warriors

Mark Stevens could be forced to sell his stake in the Golden State Warriors. A minority owner in the team, Stevens has been the center of controversy since he shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Now he may be done with the NBA altogether.

Dylan Byers of NBC News reported the following Thursday afternoon:

🏀 Multiple sources close to the Golden State Warriors tell me Mark Stevens, the minority owner who pushed Kyle Lowry, will likely be forced to sell his shares before the start of next season … #NBAFinals #KyleLowry — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 6, 2019

If he was forced to sell, he’d be in line for a substantial payday:

If Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens is eventually forced to sell his undisclosed stake, he’ll get around 4.5 times what he paid for it in the summer of 2013. A source told me he bought in at a valuation of $800M. Forbes has them at $3.5B now. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2019

On Thursday, the NBA and the Warriors announced Stevens will be fined $500,000 and will be banned for one year for his actions:

The NBA and Warriors have banned Warriors investor Mark Stevens from NBA games for one year and fined him $500,000 for altercation with Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2019

After that embarrassing scene it wouldn’t be shocking if the Warriors pushed for Stevens to sell. They clearly don’t want him associated with the franchise.