WWE Women's Match Not Approved By Saudi Arabian Government

There were rumors throughout the week that today’s WWE Super ShowDown would feature the first ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia. According to Dave Meltzer, the match between Natalya and Alexa Bliss will not take place as it was not approved by the Saudi Arabian government.

“At one point, the government had indicated to WWE they could have their first women’s match on this show, but then wavered on it.”

It will be interesting to see if anything changes by November when the WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for. Bliss and Natalya both flew to Saudi Arabia, as noted by Meltzer.

This is the third event under the WWE’s 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia.

Here is the scheduled card for the event:

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

50-man battle royal

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal championship

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental championship

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado)

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)