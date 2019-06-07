Becky Lynch Is Still Fighting With Edge And Beth Phoenix On Twitter

Becky Lynch is still dominating the social media game like no other professional wrestler. On Thursday night, Lynch continued her feud with Beth Phoenix and Edge as the married couple discussed putting their kids to bed.

We really need to get one of you two out of that retirement village you’re living in. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 6, 2019

Aw Becks this whole twitter thing with me didn’t work out well for ya last time. Are you and the boy toy that bored with WWE creative? I mean granted we would make it WAY more exciting, but if you’re that good, ya shouldn’t need us. https://t.co/KrjyDjxHxn — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 6, 2019

Xavier Woods then decided to get involved:

And then it continued:

Can’t your wife talk for herself? Actually, I listened to NXT commentary, clearly not. https://t.co/L1Rb2DmcHS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

👏👏👏 @BeckyLynchWWE ! Except…. I’ll keep improving at commentary…while you will never be able to lace my boots. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 7, 2019

Put your kids to bed, kiss your frail husband goodbye, lace your own damn boots and come find me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

I do know where you are…with @WWERollins …spending your free time on the @wwenetwork fueling your creepy crushes on @edgeratedr …I get it…he’s handsome. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 7, 2019

Might be time for mommy to step away from the sherry. Let me know when you want your head slapped off. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

Oh wait, what? This is still happening? Sorry The Man I got bored after your last weak tweet and walked away. Kind of like I do when your matches come on. Huh. You used to like puns before you were “cool” right? Ratings Jugger-not. And again I say begone little one. https://t.co/J2IwRrXK6s — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 7, 2019

Well, that was entertaining.

Obviously Becky is the best at this, but Edge and Beth Phoenix held their own. Notably, Becky’s boyfriend Seth Rollins decided not to get involved. He’s not super active on social media, so that actually makes sense.

Becky has some free time on her hands, she’s not allowed to compete at WWE’s Super ShowDown show in Saudi Arabia.