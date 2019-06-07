Federer vs. Nadal: French Open Semifinals TV Schedule and How to Stream

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meet in the French Open semifinals today. As Brian Giuffra noted verbatim earlier this week, this will be the most anticipated match between the two since the 2017 Australian Open final, which Federer won. However, on clay at Roland Garros, the numbers suggest this will be less exciting than the lead up would indicate.

During their historic rivalry, Nadal holds a 13-2 advantage over Federer in matches played on clay, including a 5-0 record at the French Open. In the five matches they’ve played at the French Open, Federer has won 3 sets to Nadal’s 15. That’s pretty grim for Team Fed.

Time: 6:50 am ET

Channel: Tennis Channel

Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere