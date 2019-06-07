How to Watch WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Super ShowDown takes place today at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Here is everything you need to know to watch the stacked WWE event:

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 start time

2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

How to watch and stream WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Super ShowDown can be streamed on the WWE Network.

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 stage

Match card:

  • Goldberg vs. The Undertaker
  • 50-man battle royal
  • Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
  • Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship
  • Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal championship
  • Triple H vs. Randy Orton
  • Finn Balor vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental championship
  • Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado)
  • The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

