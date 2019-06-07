Andre Iguodala Throws Shade at 'Warriors Fans'

Since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2013, Andre Iguodala has been there through it all. He’s seen the highs of being the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and lows of blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers the following season.

When asked in a practice interview upon his favorite memory in Oracle Arena, his answer was quite interesting.

“Favorite moment from this arena? That’s a tough one. That’s a really good question. First playoff series here was pretty exciting. It was pretty good. We hadn’t priced out many people yet, so it was good.”

Unfortunately, Iguodala is speaking upon a common trend in sports, where the rise in ticket prices is leading towards corporate hospitality taking over arenas. As a result, many die-hard fans resort to watching the game at home, rather than spending exorbitant prices to attend games.

It’s no surprise that the Warriors’ fan environment has changed over the years. A combination of being one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, along with their close proximity to the tech capital of Silicon Valley, makes the Warriors one of the most coveted and expensive tickets in sports. They’ve come a long way from being feisty upstarts whose fans drowned out the announcers’ voices.

Move over Dubs fans, here come the techies.