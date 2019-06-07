Jalen Rose: Kevin Durant's Workout Didn't Go Well; Might Not Come Back

NBA

On NBA Countdown, Jalen Rose revealed he is familiar with Kevin Durant’s workout from yesterday and that did not go well “on any level.” Rose added that he is now starting to believe Durant will not return at all.

Earlier in the week, Rose was ahead of the rest in saying Durant would miss Game 3 of the series, which obviously turned out to be correct.

It is beginning to sound more and more like Durant’s injury is far worse than originally suspected and reported. If he is unable to return, it’s hard to see the Warriors completing the what once felt like inevitable three-peat.

