Jalen Rose: Kevin Durant's Workout Didn't Go Well; Might Not Come Back

On NBA Countdown, Jalen Rose revealed he is familiar with Kevin Durant’s workout from yesterday and that did not go well “on any level.” Rose added that he is now starting to believe Durant will not return at all.

Jalen Rose says he watched Kevin Durant’s work out yesterday and thinks there’s no way he’s coming back this year. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/JcL5dFVQxR — Pros and Joes (@ProsAndJoesPod) June 8, 2019

Earlier in the week, Rose was ahead of the rest in saying Durant would miss Game 3 of the series, which obviously turned out to be correct.

It is beginning to sound more and more like Durant’s injury is far worse than originally suspected and reported. If he is unable to return, it’s hard to see the Warriors completing the what once felt like inevitable three-peat.