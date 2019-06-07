Roundup: National Donut Day; Netherlands Defeats England in UEFA Semis; Flooding in Oklahoma City

Beyoncé… Friday, June 7th is National Donut Day… Netherlands defeated England in the UEFA Semifinals.. Flooding in Oklahoma City… Details behind Google’s Stadia gaming service… Country music star Granger Smith’s son tragically passes away… Swamp Thing cancelled after one season… World’s first 360 degree pool coming to London.… House Dems introduce contempt resolution for Barr, McGahn… We’ll be able to see Jupiter’s moons with just binoculars in June… Four teens rush into burning home and save 90-year-old neighbor… Colorado couple claims they got sick at same Dominican Republic resort where three American tourists died… 97-year-old former paratrooper makes another parachute jump 75 years after D-Day

It is truly wild, Roger. Things are broken.

It’s legit wild how the college sports industrial complex keeps pulling off legal rulings like this. https://t.co/IogcXcmBpK — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) June 6, 2019

Nobody knows like ‘Bron!

Exclusive footage of LeBron Janes talking to Steph Curry about how it is to carry a team every night. pic.twitter.com/z4Rw8JgF40 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 6, 2019

Wonderful content to start your morning with.

Y'all , watch this baby have a full damn convo with his daddy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gEbtJZ6xuP — Devin Johnson (@_11Remember_) June 5, 2019

Too bad Marc didn’t get more time to mentor JJJ.

Real friends. Jaren Jackson Jr. showed up at NBA Finals media availability to surprise Marc Gasol ✊ (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/4U42gN0HkL — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 6, 2019

