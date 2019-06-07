Texas A&M Defensive Back Arrested After Argument Over Tacos

Tacos are one of life’s great joys for many of us, a delightful delicacy that comes in many forms and can be consumed as a snack or a meal. The tacos (so I hear) are excellent in Texas, better than most parts of the country. Unfortunately, a desire for tacos went too far this past March, as Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker was arrested for assault after arguing with another man over… tacos.

Tucker reportedly got into an intense argument with another man over tacos in the early hours of the morning on March 24th, leading to a brief physical exchange. Tucker then left before returning to strike the man in the back of the head, the victim claims. What they were arguing about has not been specified, outside of the fact that it was about tacos. There will be no Taco Tuesday jokes, because it happened on a Sunday.

Tucker is a solid player for A&M who notched an pick-six and 27 tackles last year in their defensive secondary. He has been released on bail and the school has yet to comment on the situation. Remember, people: no tacos, no matter how delicious, aren’t worth a potential assault charge.