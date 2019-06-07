Top 10 Television Shows to Watch This Summer

Game of Thrones is over, the NBA is ending soon, football is not back for another few months, so, what is there to watch? You are in luck. 2019 promises to be a satisfying summer of television watching. Here are the top shows to watch this summer:

Big Little Lies

Where to watch: HBO

Release date: June 9

Season: 2

Why you should watch: A star-studded cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley drive this suburbia-based intrigue. With a heart-pounding finale that seemed to wrap things up last season, the new one will attempt to create another story equally as compelling despite no longer having a book to base it off. At the very least, come for the suburban mom shade thrown left and right.

Succession

Where to watch: HBO

Release date: August 11

Season: 2

Why you should watch: As television fans across the country are in a search to fill the void Veep left them, Succession could shorten their journey by the end of the summer. It’s funny, well-written, and moves at a pace that keeps you locked in for its entirety. The first season had critics calling it the best show on television. Plus, who doesn’t like a little family and rich people drama?

Preacher

Where to watch: AMC

Release Date: August 4

Season: 4

Why you should watch: An ideal blend of witty writing, supernatural happenings, and bizarre happenings, Preacher is an easy-to-watch comic book to TV adaption following a winding plot path that will come to its conclusion in August. The cast is perfect, the production is outstanding, and there’s plenty of low-brow humor. A good, mindless watch for fans of action and outlandish plot twists.

Yellowstone

Where to watch: Paramount Network

Release date: June 19

Season: 2

Why you should watch: The Kevin Costner-led western had an underrated first season and ending up checking up off all the boxes needed to be a successful drama series. It’s some of the better acting on television and with some improved storytelling, could be one of the best shows of the year. Fans of David Milch’s Deadwood masterpiece would find enjoyment here.

Black Mirror

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: June 5

Season: Series 5

Why you should watch: It’s hard to earn the title of the strangest show on Netflix, but Black Mirror makes a strong argument. A series of short stories with their basis in the horrors and wonders of modern technology, it’s proven to be able to create gripping storylines within the span of an hour, with a message that often keeps you up at night after the fact. This season is filled with notable names, including Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, and Anthony Mackie, and should be a must-watch.