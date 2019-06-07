VIDEO: Bruins Fan Fight Features Beer Dousing, Random Steve Austin Entrance Music

The Bruins dropped Game 5 to go down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Blues, and in the midst of it a pocket of their fans in the upper deck got in a brawl. It features several typical elements of your standard fan fight — a guy throwing a beer at another guy like he’s Stan’s Dad in a Little League fight, another guy barreling down rows of seats — but the true gift is when the arena just out of nowhere starts playing Steve Austin’s entrance music over the loudspeakers. It’s like they knew fisticuffs were happening.
