2019 Women's World Cup: Friday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway on Friday, and everyone is excited about it. The U.S. team comes into the tournament looking to continue to assert their dominance as one of the top teams in the world and defend their title. Group A will kick off the tournament, with the host country of France starting off their quest to deliver in front of their home fans against South Korea. Here’s the schedule, channels, and streaming options for Friday’s opening match.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup

Date: June 7

Match 1: France vs. South Korea

Location: Parc de Princes, Paris, France

Start: 3:00 P.M. ET

Channels: Fox Sports 1(you can plug your zip code and TV provider in here to find what channel it is for you)

Stream: Fox Sports GO