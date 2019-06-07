Yankees' Didi Gregorius Slated to Return Against Indians

The Yankees have somehow managed to overcome all of their sour injury luck and are in possession of first place in the A.L. East. One would think things can generally only get better as their players return off the injured list and get back to contributing at a high level.

In that vein, the Yankees will be getting a big-time player back on Friday. Didi Gregorius is expected to be activated and play for the first time all season, as Bryan Hoch of MLB.com writes. Gregorius had been sidelined after undergoing Tommy John surgery during the offseason, with the injury believed to have been suffered during the ALDS against the Red Sox.

Last year wasn’t Gregorius’ best year at the plate, batting .268 with 27 home runs on the year, but a defensive player like him is hard to replace. The Yankees will be glad to have him back, and as he gets into game shape they’ll try to keep the momentum going.