2019 Belmont Stakes: Saturday Schedule, Channels and How to Stream

Saturday marks the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes, which is the third and final leg of the Triple Crown. Despite there being no possibility of a Triple Crown winner, Preakness winner War of Will headlines a strong field of competition and looks to win his second straight race.

How to watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes

Date: June 8

Location: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Pre-Race Coverage: 2:30-4:00 P.M. ET

Race Coverage: 4-7:00 P.M. ET

Post Time (when race likely begins): 6:48 P.M. ET

Channels: NBCSN (Pre-Race) and NBC (Race)

Stream: NBC Sports (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Belmont Stakes.)