How to Watch Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin Vs. Steve Rolls

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin returns to the ring tonight to face the unbeaten Steve Rolls. Here is everything you need to know to watch the showdown from Madison Square Garden:

What channel is GGG vs. Rolls on?

GGG vs. Rolls is streaming exclusively on DAZN. DAZN is available on smart TVs, games consoles, smartphones, tablets, connected devices, and computers.

How much does it cost?

A DAZN subscription can be purchased for either $99.99 a year or at $19.99 a month.

What time does it start?

9pm ET / 6pm PT

