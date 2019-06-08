ESPN's Todd McShay 'In the Mix' to Join Jets' Front Office

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is being considered for a role in the New York Jets’ front office, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. McShay was teammates with the general manager Joe Douglas at the University of Richmond. When asked about the possibility, McShay told Cimini:

“Joe is considering multiple options and I’m one of the options.”

A precedent has been set for media members to transition into front office roles. John Hollinger jumped from ESPN to vice president of basketball operations for the Grizzlies in 2012 and Lee Jenkins recently took a role with the Clippers as Executive Director of Research. Most recently, Mike Mayock was hired as GM of the Oakland Raiders. Given that McShay spends much of his year devoted to film watching, this could come as a very natural transition.

From a media perspective, though, this would be a bummer. McShay’s banter and arguments with fellow draft guru Mel Kiper has become a joy over the years for those who follow draft coverage. In fact, they are one of ESPN’s best duos. But we can’t be selfish.

