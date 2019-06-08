Cam Newton Will Throw at Panthers Minicamp

Cam Newton has been one of the more exciting players in the NFL since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. Unfortunately, his exciting play style also leads to more injuries than your average quarterback. The poor offensive line of the Carolina Panthers hasn’t helped matters, and it all came to a head last year. Newton looked banged up by the end of the year, and underwent shoulder surgery on his throwing arm after the season ended.

This, obviously, was a concerning development for the team and their fans. Fortunately, Newton’s rehab process has been proceeding as planned, and the Panthers were happy to announce their franchise player will be throwing at minicamp this upcoming week.

Per team, as a part of his continued rehab process, Cam Newton will be on a “pitch count” and throw to stationary targets. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 8, 2019

While Newton won’t be doing anything too intense this is still excellent news for a team looking to bounce back after a disappointing year. Newton had a decent year statistically before he missed the final two games of the season, but it was obvious that something was up. From all accounts, he’s been progressing on schedule with his rehab, and it sounds like he’ll be good to go for training camp, barring any setbacks.

The Panthers need Newton at his best to compete in a competitive NFC South. This will be a defining year for Ron Rivera and the rest of the Panthers’ staff that helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2017. It’s playoffs or bust at the very least for a squad stocked with good young players on offense and a group of capable veterans on the other side of the ball. Ultimately, it all rides on Newton, and even though it’s still June, things are looking positive.