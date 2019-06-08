2019 Women's World Cup: Saturday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is back in action Saturday with a set of three matches throughout the day. Group B kicks off the action at 9:00 A.M. ET as Germany kicks off against China PR followed by Spain against South America. Saturday wraps up with Norway against Nigeria at 3:00 P.M. ET in the second Group A match of the tournament.
How to watch the Women’s World Cup
Date: June 8
Match 1: Germany vs. China PR
Location: Roazhon Park, Rennes, France
Start: 9:00 A.M. ET
Channels: Fox Sports 1 (you can plug your zip code and TV provider in here to find what channel it is for you)
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Match 2: Spain vs. South Africa
Location: Stade Océane, Le Havre, France
Start: 12:00 P.M. ET
Channels: Fox
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Match 3: Norway vs. Nigeria
Location: Stade August-Delaune, Reims, France
Start: 3:00 P.M. ET
Channels: Fox
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Comments