2019 Women's World Cup: Saturday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is back in action Saturday with a set of three matches throughout the day. Group B kicks off the action at 9:00 A.M. ET as Germany kicks off against China PR followed by Spain against South America. Saturday wraps up with Norway against Nigeria at 3:00 P.M. ET in the second Group A match of the tournament.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup

Date: June 8

Match 1: Germany vs. China PR

Location: Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Start: 9:00 A.M. ET

Channels: Fox Sports 1 (you can plug your zip code and TV provider in here to find what channel it is for you)

Stream: Fox Sports GO

Match 2: Spain vs. South Africa

Location: Stade Océane, Le Havre, France

Start: 12:00 P.M. ET

Channels: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports GO

Match 3: Norway vs. Nigeria

Location: Stade August-Delaune, Reims, France

Start: 3:00 P.M. ET

Channels: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports GO