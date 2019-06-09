2019 Women's World Cup: Sunday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is back in action Sunday with a set of three matches throughout the day. Group C will kick off day three with Australia against France at 7:00 A.M. ET followed by Brazil against Jamaica at 9:30 A.M. ET. The staple match of the day, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup third-place finisher England vs. Scotland, kicks off at 12:00 P.M. ET and marks the first Group D match of the tournament.
How to watch the Women’s World Cup
Date: June 9
Match 1: Australia vs. Italy
Location: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France
Start: 7:00 A.M. ET
Channels: Fox Sports 1 (you can plug your zip code and TV provider in here to find what channel it is for you)
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Match 2: Brazil vs. Jamaica
Location: Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France
Start: 9:30 A.M. ET
Channels: Fox Sports 1 (you can plug your zip code and TV provider in here to find what channel it is for you)
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Match 3: England vs. Scotland
Location: Stade de Nice, Nice, France
Start: 12:00 P.M. ET
Channels: Fox
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Comments