2019 Women's World Cup: Sunday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is back in action Sunday with a set of three matches throughout the day. Group C will kick off day three with Australia against France at 7:00 A.M. ET followed by Brazil against Jamaica at 9:30 A.M. ET. The staple match of the day, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup third-place finisher England vs. Scotland, kicks off at 12:00 P.M. ET and marks the first Group D match of the tournament.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup

Date: June 9

Match 1: Australia vs. Italy

Location: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

Start: 7:00 A.M. ET

Channels: Fox Sports 1 (you can plug your zip code and TV provider in here to find what channel it is for you)

Stream: Fox Sports GO

Match 2: Brazil vs. Jamaica

Location: Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France

Start: 9:30 A.M. ET

Channels: Fox Sports 1 (you can plug your zip code and TV provider in here to find what channel it is for you)

Stream: Fox Sports GO

Match 3: England vs. Scotland

Location: Stade de Nice, Nice, France

Start: 12:00 P.M. ET

Channels: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports GO