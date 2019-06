Brett Hull is NHL royalty and one of the greatest players in St. Louis Blues history. So I guess we can forgive him for looking completely wasted at Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Check it out:

Brett Hull is the drunkest man in America pic.twitter.com/o6IEvYADIw — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 10, 2019

Yeesh.

Hull played 11 seasons for the Blues and won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s MVP in 1991. So trust me when I say, no one in St. Louis cares if he had one too many before the biggest game in franchise history.

Twitter had a few choice reactions to his performance:

Brett Hull with the sauciest "Let's Go Blues" in the history of sauce. #StanleyCup — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 10, 2019

Brett Hull about to be out here dancing like Ron Swanson by the first intermission. pic.twitter.com/skCRhJSi7h — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 10, 2019

I feel like Brett Hull isn't going to learn who wins Game 6 until he gets the paper tomorrow morning. — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) June 10, 2019

Four hours until game time. Or, four hours since Brett Hull began drinking. Depends on your perspective. — Matt Sebek (@MattSebek) June 9, 2019