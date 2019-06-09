Bruins vs Blues Game 6 Live Stream for 2019 Stanley Cup Finals

Sunday night marks Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. The Blues lead the series 3-2 and are one win away from snapping a 52-year championship drought and winning their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The Bruins, on the other hand, are hoping to tie the series and force a Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday night.

How to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Date: June 9

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Start: 8:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final)