Arrest Made In David Ortiz Shooting

David Ortiz was shot in the back on Sunday night in the Dominican Republic. The Boston Red Sox legend was rushed to the hospital.
Jeff Passan is now reporting an arrest has been made in the shooting.
We don’t know anything about this guy but reports suggest he is the individual who shot Ortiz.
The 10-time All-Star was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery. He is also reportedly out of danger:
It is a huge relief that Ortiz is going to be OK. He is still in surgery but will reportedly be fine:
The bullet reportedly into his back and went through and through:
Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and played 20 seasons in the major leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and won World Series rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired after the 2016 season.
We’ll continue to update this as more information comes available.
