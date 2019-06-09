Arrest Made In David Ortiz Shooting

David Ortiz was shot in the back on Sunday night in the Dominican Republic. The Boston Red Sox legend was rushed to the hospital.

Jeff Passan is now reporting an arrest has been made in the shooting.

Dominican police have arrested this man in connection with the shooting of David Ortiz, according to @dSoldevila. Looks as though the videos previously circulating of a man getting kicked in the face and beaten down may indeed have been connected to the Ortiz case. https://t.co/YOjH8S8P8U — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2019

We don’t know anything about this guy but reports suggest he is the individual who shot Ortiz.

The 10-time All-Star was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery. He is also reportedly out of danger:

.@CDN37 – A local network in the DR – Tweeted this picture who they identified as one of the doctors that took care of David Ortiz; they say he just informed them that he is out of danger. https://t.co/XWuaku7sfS — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

It is a huge relief that Ortiz is going to be OK. He is still in surgery but will reportedly be fine:

Per @dSoldevila Dr. Abel Gonzalez III said that David Ortiz is still in surgery, which is going to take another hour, but that he is stable. https://t.co/ifvsiNWP6A — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

The bullet reportedly into his back and went through and through:

I just spoke to @dSoldevila who is at the clinic where David Ortiz is currently being treated. Dionisio said me that the attending doctor told him that David was shot in the lower back and the bullet went through and through; he’s currently in surgery. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and played 20 seasons in the major leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and won World Series rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired after the 2016 season.

We’ll continue to update this as more information comes available.