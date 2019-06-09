David Ortiz Shot During Robbery Attempt In Dominican Republic

David Ortiz has reportedly been shot during a robbery attempt in the Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old former Boston Red Sox star was reportedly hit in the leg and taken to a hospital.

CDN 37 reporting David Ortiz has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound: https://t.co/cyIDnbPH2Y — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) June 10, 2019

La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD pic.twitter.com/lwM8GDbTto — CDN 37 (@CDN37) June 10, 2019

ESPN’s Jeff Passan has confirmed the incident:

Longtime Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in a burglary attempt in the Dominican Republic, as @dsoldevila reported. Ortiz’s father told @Enrique_Rojas1 that the 43-year-old is headed to the hospital. A @CDN37 report says Ortiz suffered the gunshot wound in the leg. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2019

As far as we know, no one has even updated Ortiz’s family on his condition:

.@Enrique_Rojas1 spoke to David Ortiz's father after learning that he was shot in a burglary attempt in the DR: "They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred." — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Ortiz was reportedly shot at an amusement center in Santo Domingo:

Leo Ortiz, David Ortiz's father, said to @ESPNDeportes that David was shot and wounded at an amusement center in Santo Domingo. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

CDN 37, a news station in the Dominican Republic is reporting he was taken from the scene in an ambulance:

In this report from the DR it says that David Ortiz was shot in the leg and taken away in an ambulance. https://t.co/qavYqoyk4I — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and played 20 seasons in the major leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and won World Series rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired after the 2016 season.

We’ll update as we learn more.