David Ortiz Shot During Robbery Attempt In Dominican Republic

David Ortiz has reportedly been shot during a robbery attempt in the Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old former Boston Red Sox star was reportedly hit in the leg and taken to a hospital.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan has confirmed the incident:
As far as we know, no one has even updated Ortiz’s family on his condition:
Ortiz was reportedly shot at an amusement center in Santo Domingo:
CDN 37, a news station in the Dominican Republic is reporting he was taken from the scene in an ambulance:
Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and played 20 seasons in the major leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and won World Series rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired after the 2016 season.
We’ll update as we learn more.
Comments