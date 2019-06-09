MLB

David Ortiz Shot During Robbery Attempt In Dominican Republic

David Ortiz has reportedly been shot during a robbery attempt in the Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old former Boston Red Sox star was reportedly hit in the leg and taken to a hospital.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan has confirmed the incident:

As far as we know, no one has even updated Ortiz’s family on his condition:

Ortiz was reportedly shot at an amusement center in Santo Domingo:

CDN 37, a news station in the Dominican Republic is reporting he was taken from the scene in an ambulance:

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and played 20 seasons in the major leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and won World Series rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired after the 2016 season.

We’ll update as we learn more.

