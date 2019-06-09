Did Klay Thompson Do the Kawhi Leonard Laugh?

NBA

During a press conference on the day before Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay Thompson unveiled an interesting laugh when asked a question from a reporter.

The laugh seems eerily similar to Kawhi Leonard’s iconic laugh that captivated the sports world.

 

Is Klay throwing shade at Kawhi with this laugh? Or does he simply share a similar laugh to the King of the North? It wouldn’t be much of a shock given that they are two of the most awkward and accidentally hilarious players in the NBA.

Whether Klay’s laugh was a jab at Kawhi or not, we’ll see who gets the last laugh at the end of the NBA Finals. With a 3-1 lead, the early leader is Kawhi and the Raptors.

