Did Klay Thompson Do the Kawhi Leonard Laugh?

During a press conference on the day before Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay Thompson unveiled an interesting laugh when asked a question from a reporter.

Either Klay Thompson mimicked the Kawhi Leonard laugh or it’s just rubbing off on him as the series progresses 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/pM49lKLsbb — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 9, 2019

The laugh seems eerily similar to Kawhi Leonard’s iconic laugh that captivated the sports world.

Is Klay throwing shade at Kawhi with this laugh? Or does he simply share a similar laugh to the King of the North? It wouldn’t be much of a shock given that they are two of the most awkward and accidentally hilarious players in the NBA.

Whether Klay’s laugh was a jab at Kawhi or not, we’ll see who gets the last laugh at the end of the NBA Finals. With a 3-1 lead, the early leader is Kawhi and the Raptors.