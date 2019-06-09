Raptors Fans Are Lining Up for Jurassic Park Well Before Game 5

The Raptors have a golden opportunity to close out the Warriors Monday night in Toronto, and they had better make sure the defending champs are dead and buried lest they have to face a potential Game 6 in Golden State. It shouldn’t come as a large surprise that a rabid subset of the Raptors fan base is already lining up outside Scotiabank Arena in Jurassic Park:

It’s 7:30 am on Sunday in Toronto. One of the biggest sporting events in Canadian history is tomorrow at 9 pm. There are people in line for Jurassic Park. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 9, 2019

With no accompanying photo or video, its tough to tell exactly how many Raptors fans are out there 36 hours before tipoff of Game 5, but it bears mentioning that the Niagara Falls Review interviewed four fans who got there Saturday early morning at 12:30 am.

TSN caught up with a group that came very prepared with a grill and a stocked cooler:

Raptors fans are camping out in line for Jurassic Park *days* in advance 😱 pic.twitter.com/ARjBL8eN37 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 9, 2019

One imagines business will pick up throughout the day today, and that by this time tomorrow it will already be an absolutely rabid scene.