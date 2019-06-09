Kevin Durant Cleared to Practice But Status for Game 5 Still in Doubt

Let the speculation begin.

On Saturday, it was announced that Warriors star Kevin Durant has been cleared to practice, but has not yet been cleared to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant will be cleared to practice today, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 9, 2019

After suffering a calf injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, Durant has been sidelined ever since.

Steve Kerr just said Kevin Durant will practice today and “we will gauge it from there.” — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 9, 2019

Down 3-1 in the 2019 NBA Finals, this could be the break the Warriors desperately need to get back in this series. This is the first time he’s practiced with teammates since his injury so it’s a big step forward ahead of a must-win Game 5 tomorrow at Toronto.

Kevin Durant will practice today, Steve Kerr says. Then the plan is to get him some extra work in with younger players. "We'll gauge it from there…What he's going to do today, he hasn't done." An optimistic turn. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 9, 2019

If Durant can somehow play through the injury and even be a shell of his healthy self, this series is far from over.