Is Kevin Durant Not Talking to Media a Sign He's Out Again in Game 5?

Kevin Durant is not being made available to the media today. The news certainly gives off every indication that Durant will not be making a return in tomorrow’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which could be the final game of the season.

Another missed game may seem surprising if you have just been following what the Warriors have been saying, but the same cannot be said for those who watched NBA Countdown this past Friday. On the show, Jalen Rose said Durant’s workout the day before did not go well, “on any level.” Because of that, Rose is now under the belief Durant will not return at all this series.

One of two things seems to be going on here. Either Durant’s “calf” injury is far worse than initially indicated, or he suffered a setback in the recovery process. Because of that, and Golden State being down 3-1 in the series, the wise bet would be that his season has already concluded.