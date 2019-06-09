VIDEO: Madison Bumgarner Screamed at Matt Muncy for Slow Walk After Home Run

The rivalry is back on.

In the top of the first inning, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy took Madison Bumgarner’s fastball deep into McCovey Cove with a monster solo shot at AT&T Park.

As Muncy headed to first, Bumgarner became irate, cursing Muncy out as he ran the bases.

Chill out MadBum. I get why he’s upset. He surrendered a home run to the second batter in the game and watched as he casually flipped his bat and slowly jogged to first base, but it wasn’t really that offensive. It was a minor flip and a second or two of admiring his monster homer. You can’t blame Muncy for celebrating. The ball ended in McCovey Cove. On a bat flip level, it was about as basic as it gets.

It’s clear that this is a case of Bumgarner taking out his frustration on another player, but if he doesn’t like him celebrating, it’s up to Bumgarner to make sure he keeps the ball in the stadium.