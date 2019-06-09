MLB

Max Muncy Had The Perfect Response To Madison Bumgarner

Max Muncy

Max Muncy Had The Perfect Response To Madison Bumgarner

MLB

Max Muncy Had The Perfect Response To Madison Bumgarner

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Max Muncy had a great response to Madison Bumgarner chasing him around the bases after Muncy launched a home run into McCovey Cove on Sunday.

Here’s what Bumgarner did after Muncy hit the bomb:

Here’s a great shot of the confrontation:

Here’s what Muncy had to say after the game:

Bumgarner looked like an idiot yelling at Muncy and, quite frankly, he needs to grow the hell up. Muncy did nothing wrong.

The Dodgers beat the Giants 1-0 on Sunday, which means Muncy’s home run was the difference in the game.

, , , , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home