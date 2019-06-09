Max Muncy Had The Perfect Response To Madison Bumgarner

Max Muncy had a great response to Madison Bumgarner chasing him around the bases after Muncy launched a home run into McCovey Cove on Sunday.

Here’s what Bumgarner did after Muncy hit the bomb:

Here’s a great shot of the confrontation:

Here’s what Muncy had to say after the game:

"If you don't want me to watch the ball, you can get it out of the ocean." 😂@maxmuncy9 on his 1st inning HR off Madison Bumgarner. pic.twitter.com/lBSkGADMQd — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 9, 2019

Bumgarner looked like an idiot yelling at Muncy and, quite frankly, he needs to grow the hell up. Muncy did nothing wrong.

The Dodgers beat the Giants 1-0 on Sunday, which means Muncy’s home run was the difference in the game.