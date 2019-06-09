Max Muncy Had The Perfect Response To Madison Bumgarner

Max Muncy had a great response to Madison Bumgarner chasing him around the bases after Muncy launched a home run into McCovey Cove on Sunday.
Here’s what Bumgarner did after Muncy hit the bomb:
Here’s a great shot of the confrontation:
Here’s what Muncy had to say after the game:
Bumgarner looked like an idiot yelling at Muncy and, quite frankly, he needs to grow the hell up. Muncy did nothing wrong.
The Dodgers beat the Giants 1-0 on Sunday, which means Muncy’s home run was the difference in the game.
