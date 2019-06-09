Rafael Nadal Wins French Open Again Again Again Again Again Again Again Again Again Again Again

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem to win his 12th French Open; it was his 18th grand slam title as he has won the Australian Open once, Wimbledon twice, and the US Open three times.

There really aren’t many superlatives you can add for Nadal on clay and be interesting about it at this point. He is 93-2 at the French Open at this point — the only times he’s ever lost in the tournament were to Robin Soderling in in 2009 in the fourth round, and versus Djokovic in 2015 quarterfinals.

This year, he dropped just two sets in the whole tournament — one today to Thiem and one in the round of 32 to David Goffin. It’s remarkable that at 33 years old Nadal is still performing at this level and at this moment it feels like he could keep banging out at least French Open victories for another solid decade.