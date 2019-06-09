If Blues Lose Stanley Cup to Bruins, They Can Blame St. Louis Post-Dispatch for Jinxing Them

Looks like someone’s in trouble.

Today’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch released ads in their subscriber-only e-edition of the paper congratulating the St. Louis Blues on winning the 2019 Stanley Cup title.

The only problem is, the Blues haven’t won yet.

Leading 3-2 in the series, the Blues host the Boston Bruins tonight as they hope to clinch their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Perhaps someone wanted to see what the content looked like on the site, but they made the mistake of doing it in a live setting.

Although it makes sense for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to prepare these ads ahead of time, having them accidentally leak is a potential disaster. If the Blues blow the series and lose the Cup to the Bruins with a 3-2 lead, expect all the attention to shift towards the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for jinxing their local team. However, if the Blues win, all this will be forgotten about in an instant second.

On behalf of the employees’ jobs, let’s go Blues.