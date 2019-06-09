Former Florida Gators Safety Tony Joiner Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife

On Saturday, former Florida Gators safety Tony Joiner was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Heyzel Obando, in 2016.

Although declared as a homicide just months after the murder, the case had gone cold for three years before authorities charged Joiner on Saturday.

A standout player during his time with the Gators, Joiner was a team captain during the 2007 season. According to a New York Times article, he was roommates with Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow during his time at Florida.

Joiner’s arrest marks the second member of the 2007 Urban Meyer coached Gators to be arrested and charged with murder, joining the company of the late Aaron Hernandez.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.